Gust Plays Hero in OT, Hogs Win Fourth Straight

ROCKFORD, Ill.-After two scoreless periods, the Rockford IceHogs defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in overtime on the back of David Gust's game-winning goal at the BMO Center on Friday night.

With just over a minute left in the extra frame, Milwaukee netminder Yaroslav Askarov denied rookie forward Colton Dach's shot from the right circle; however, Gust buried the loose puck over Askarov's shoulder to seal the IceHogs' 2-1 win (3:55). The goal came nearly four minutes into overtime after both teams traded chances and IceHogs netminder Drew Commesso made several key saves. Rockford outshot Milwaukee 6-3 in overtime.

The division rivals both got off to a slow start offensively as the contest remained scoreless through the first two frames.

With just under six minutes left in the second period, Milwaukee's Roland McKeown was called for cross-checking and on the ensuing delayed penalty, Reid Schaefer clipped Brett Seney and earned a tripping minor. On a 5-on-3, the IceHogs were unable to set up cleanly in the offensive zone and failed to convert on the opportunity.

Both goaltenders were perfect in the first two periods as Commesso denied all 16 of Milwaukee's shots, and Askarov saved all 11 Rockford attempts.

Despite the slow start, Rockford struck first as Dach found the back of the net not 30 seconds into the final frame. While Gust drew a penalty while pursuing a loose puck from Ethan Del Mastro's shot from the left point, the winger was able to corral the disc behind the goal line to set up the goal. Gust nudged the puck back to the right edge of the crease, and Dach punched it past the glove of Askarov to take a 1-0 lead (0:29).

The Admirals evened the score halfway through the period after Milwaukee won the face-off in the IceHogs' zone, and Keaton Thompson immediately netted a wrist shot from the left point to tie it 1-1 and send the game to overtime (11:45).

Commesso finished with 32 saves on 33 shots for Rockford and picked up his fifth win of the season. The rookie netminder has now turned in four performances this season in which he has allowed one or less goals.

The IceHogs play the Admirals again on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 6 p.m.

