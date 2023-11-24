Monsters Recall Forward Roman Ahcan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters recalled forward Roman Ahcan from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In nine appearances for the Cyclones this season, Ahcan posted 6-5-11 with four penalty minutes and a +5 rating in the first ECHL action of his career.

A 5'10", 177 lb. left-shooting native of Savage, MN, Ahcan, 24, contributed 11-13-24 with 49 penalty minutes in 94 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Prior to his professional career, Ahcan tallied 34-40-74 with 243 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 130 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons from 2018-22 and helped the Badgers claim the 2020-21 Big Ten Regular-Season Championship. In 2017-18, Ahcan posted 15-23-38 with 63 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 59 appearances for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

