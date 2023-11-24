IceHogs Break out Special 25th Season Jerseys for Black Friday Game vs. Admirals

ROCKFORD, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to the BMO Center for a Black Friday matchup tonight at 7 p.m. The Hogs will don special 25th season jerseys on the ice, and the jerseys will be auctioned off on the DASH platform in the IceHogs mobile app throughout the game.

2023-24 Season Records

Milwaukee: 8-6-0-0, 16 points (3rd Central Division)

Rockford: 8-5-1-0, 17 points (2nd Central Division)

Last Time Out Against Milwaukee

Rockford battled back from three separate deficits on Nov. 17 to earn a point in the standings before falling to Milwaukee 5-4 in overtime. Milwaukee scored two power-play goals in the first period, but the IceHogs responded with second-period strikes from Anders Bjork and Antti Saarela. Trailing again late in the third, Joey Anderson scored for Rockford with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 4-4. Cal O'Reilly scored the OT winner for the Admirals.

We're Going Streaking!

After Wednesday's 6-2 win over Manitoba, Rockford now has points in four straight games for the second time this season. The first win streak came when the IceHogs won four straight games from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. Rockford's current run of form began when the team picked up a point with a 5-4 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Nov. 17 and has since won its last three games. There were four instances when the IceHogs won three or more consecutive games in the 202-23 season.

25th Season Specialty Jersey Auction

The IceHogs will don special 25th anniversary jerseys on Friday, Nov. 24 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans will have a chance to bid on the special game-used jerseys on the DASH platform in the IceHogs mobile app. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation and the IceHogs Community Fund.

Powering Up

Rockford's power play has been one of the hottest in the AHL to start the 2023-24 season and currently rank third in the league with a 24.6% conversion rate. The power-play figure has fallen sharply after the specialty unit has gone just 2-for-23 in Rockford's last four games, but several IceHogs still sit near the top of individual power-play statistical categories. Joey Anderson and Brett Seney are tied for fourth in the AHL with four power-play goals each. The pair is also tied for the league lead with nine power-play points each (4G, 5A for both). David Gust is tied the AHL's top spot with six power-play assists. Along with Anderson and Seney, Anders Bjork and Michal Teply also have multiple power-play strikes under their belts.

Somebody Call the Dach-ter

Rookie Colton Dach recorded the 31st hat trick in IceHogs AHL history last Saturday when he scored all three of Rockford's regulation goals and the shootout winner the win over Iowa. Dach scored in each period to bring his professional total up to four. The former second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks scored his first pro goal the previous night on Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Dach now has four goals and two assists in his first seven professional games since making his pro debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. The 20-year-old is the first and only IceHogs player to record a shootout goal along with a hat trick. He is also the second-ever IceHogs player in Rockford's AHL era to account for four goals in a game after Pascal Pelletier scored four goals against the San Antonio Rampage on Nov. 26, 2008. After two assists on Wednesday vs. Manitoba, Dach has eight points (4G, 4A) in his first nine professional games.

Anderson, Guttman Head up to NHL

Following injuries to Chicago Blackhawks forwards Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman were recalled to the NHL on Thursday. Anderson skated in 24 games with the Blackhawks last season and tabbed 6 points (4G, 2A). Guttman skated in three games with the Blackhawks this season and recorded one goal. Last season as a rookie, Guttman posted six points (4G, 2A) in 14 NHL contests.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

73-71-10-12

