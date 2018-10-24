Stars Continue Open Ice Partnership with Chaparral Ice Center

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the dates and continued partnership with Chaparral Ice Center for post-game open ice. Fans will again be able to walk on the ice at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park or rent skates from the Chaparral Ice table on the concourse starting this Saturday.

The Stars eight open ice games this season are:

- Saturday, Oct. 27 vs. San Jose

- Saturday, Nov. 24 vs. San Antonio

- Thursday, Dec. 27 vs. San Antonio

- Saturday, Dec. 29 vs. Ontario

- Friday, Jan. 25 vs. Stockton

- Saturday, Feb. 16 vs. Tucson

- Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids

- Saturday, Apr. 13 vs. San Antonio

Skate rentals are available for $5 thanks to Chaparral Ice Center at each of the games listed above. To rent, fans must visit the rental table on the concourse before the end of the second period. Skate pick up will take place before fans hit the ice immediately following the Stars game. In addition, Chaparral Ice will be offering hands on teaching and information for every open ice game.

Chaparral Ice's "Coach on Duty" program will teach and assist anyone learning to skate after the game. Information about full classes at the ice center or skating in general will be available at all open ice games. Pick up information at the Chaparral Ice kiosk located on the concourse behind section 114. Fans can also head to the Chaparral Ice website for more information about the many programs they have to offer. Some of those programs include Hockey, Figure Skating, Curling, and the Chaparral Ice's Winter Show which runs throughout Christmas break.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and face the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

