Schneider, Devils End Skid with 3-1 Win over Sens

BELLEVILLE - Cory Schneider made 22 saves and the Devils offense converted three times to defeat the Belleville Senators, 3-1, in front of 2,147 fans at CAA Arena on Wednesday.

Marian Studenic broke the scoreless drought for the Devils at 9:26 of the first period. After a turnover, Michael McLeod moved quickly to the net and dished the puck to Studenic who beat Mike McKenna on the blocker side for his fourth of the year. McLeod and Joey Anderson were credited with the assists and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Just 1:10 into the second period, Drake Batherson tied the game for Belleville right off an offensive zone faceoff. Batherson took a pass in front of the net and beat Schneider from the right wing circle for his third of the year with assists from Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Paul to tie the game, 1-1.

Eric Tangradi, a former Belleville Bull, put the Devils back up by one at the 12:40 mark of the second. With Brett Seney battling in front of the net, Tangradi wrapped the puck around and beat McKenna for the one-goal lead, his second of the year. Michael Kapla and Seney collected assists and the Devils took a 2-1 lead into the final period. Schneider stopped 16 of 17 through 40 minutes of play.

The Devils added to their lead in the third period as Nick Lappin put home a power-play goal just 4:39 into the frame. Seney fed the puck to the net and Tangradi deflected it to Lappin who scored his fifth of the year for the two-goal lead.

Binghamton held on for the 3-1 victory. Schneider stopped 22 of 23 in the win while McKenna collected the loss, denying 16 of 19.

