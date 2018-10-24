Admirals Plan for Halloween Hijinks
October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are planning a good ol' fashion Halloween Party when they play host to the Cleveland (not-so-scary) Monsters on Friday, October 26 at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
Fans are encouraged to come to the game dressed in costume and we'll select our favorites to participate in contests all game long like bobbing for apples, a pumpkin gutting contest, toilet paper mummy wrapping and more!
For the kids we will have Trick or Treat stations all over the concourse and we'll also have a special kids Candy Dash during the second intermission. Plus there will be Halloween themed music and we'll show our players and front office staff in some of their favorite costumes from over the years!
Friday is also the first Student Game of the season. High school and college students receive tickets for just $9 by showing their Student ID.
Fans can purchase tickets by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount on regularly priced tickets. For more information or to order group tickets fans should contact the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2018
- Graovac, Mangiapane Lead Heat to Their Second-Straight Road Win - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Plan for Halloween Hijinks - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors Announce Seats for Soldiers Program - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves Wow School-Day Crowd - Chicago Wolves
- Roadrunners Launch "Educator of the Month" Program - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Upended by Wolves, 6-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Stars Continue Open Ice Partnership with Chaparral Ice Center - Texas Stars
- Griffins Make Inaugural Trip to Belleville - Grand Rapids Griffins
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Announce Establishment of Charitable Foundation, Build Partnership with CHD Sled Hockey Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Robby Fabbri Joins Rampage on Conditioning Assignment - San Antonio Rampage
- Ottawa Reassigns Carey to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, October 24 - Belleville Senators
- Flyers Loan G Michal Neuvirth to Phantoms on Conditioning Loan - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- McCollum, Admirals Halt Rampage - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Plan for Halloween Hijinks
- McCollum, Admirals Halt Rampage
- Admirals Comeback to Win in Shoot-Out
- Persson Recalled to Admirals
- Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time