Admirals Plan for Halloween Hijinks

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are planning a good ol' fashion Halloween Party when they play host to the Cleveland (not-so-scary) Monsters on Friday, October 26 at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Fans are encouraged to come to the game dressed in costume and we'll select our favorites to participate in contests all game long like bobbing for apples, a pumpkin gutting contest, toilet paper mummy wrapping and more!

For the kids we will have Trick or Treat stations all over the concourse and we'll also have a special kids Candy Dash during the second intermission. Plus there will be Halloween themed music and we'll show our players and front office staff in some of their favorite costumes from over the years!

Friday is also the first Student Game of the season. High school and college students receive tickets for just $9 by showing their Student ID.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount on regularly priced tickets. For more information or to order group tickets fans should contact the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

