Robby Fabbri Joins Rampage on Conditioning Assignment

ROCKFORD, IL - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that forward Robby Fabbri (FAB-ree) has been sent to the San Antonio Rampage on a conditioning assignment. Robby is expected to join the team in Rockford.

Fabbri, 22, has not seen game action since February 2017 as he has worked his way back from a series of lower-body injuries. A first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2014, Robby has appeared in 123 games for the Blues since joining the team for the 2015-16 season. The Mississauga, Ontario native has collected 29 goals and 66 points for the St. Louis.

Robby did play in three AHL games with the Chicago Wolves during the 2014-15 season following his junior hockey career, notching a goal and four points. In three seasons of junior hockey with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, Robby totaled 80 goals and 171 points in 147 games. He won OHL championships in 2012 and 2014, and he captured a gold medal at the 2015 World Junior Championships.

Robby is one of two Blues players currently on conditioning assignments with San Antonio. Nikita Soshnikov has appeared in the last two games for the Rampage, scoring a goal on Sunday in Manitoba.

The Rampage complete their road trip on Wednesday night against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

