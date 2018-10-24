Chicago Wolves Wow School-Day Crowd

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Center Gage Quinney produced a hat trick and linemate Brooks Macek contributed two goals and two assists to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday afternoon during a School-Day Game at Allstate Arena.

Quinney opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the game and Macek added his first exactly three minutes later to spark the Wolves (5-1-0-1) to a 2-0 lead in front of thousands of local students. Daniel Carr, who shares the team lead in scoring with Marek, is the other member of the line.

"We put that line together (two weeks ago) and it really clicked," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I just think they complement each other. They have shot mentalities. Everyone is capable of making a play, but also shooting the puck."

Macek produced a power-play goal at 5:36 of the second to push the Wolves' lead to 3-1. Macek's eight goals for the year rank second in the American Hockey League. Center T.J. Tynan added his fourth of the year to make it 4-2 after two periods.

Quinney contributed a goal early in the third and added an empty-net marker with 3:25 to play to wrap up his first AHL hat trick while goaltender Max Lagace (3-1-0) stopped 24 shots to earn the win.

Jean-Francois Berube (3-3-0) posted 21 saves for the Monsters (5-3-0-0).

