Comets Stifled by Charlotte Defense
October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Charlotte jumped out to a 3-0 lead and Scott Darling stopped 25 of 26 shots in a dominating performance as the Comets fell 3-1 to the Checkers Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Tanner Kero netted his first goal as a Comet in the loss.
Greg McKegg scored 58 seconds into the game to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead. The Checkers kept the pressure up but Ivan Kulbakov made some big stops to keep it a one-goal game heading into the first intermission.
Morgan Geekie doubled Charlotte's lead three minutes into the second period. Clark Bishop extended the lead to 3-0, sneaking a shot around Kulbakov.
Tanner Kero finally got the Comets on the board with 4:12 to go in the third period, banking a pass off the stick of Darling. Zack MacEwen and Olli Juolevi had the assists. The Checkers shutdown the Comets in the final four minutes to come away with the victory.
The Comets hit the road to battle the Rochester Americans Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
