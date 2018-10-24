Checkers Shoot Down Comets for 3-1 Road Win

October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





UTICA, NY - The Checkers continued to dominate on the road, going into Utica and handing the Comets a 3-1 defeat to improve to 6-1-0 on the season.

After getting shut out in their last game, the visitors wasted no time reigniting their offense Wednesday night. Greg McKegg ripped a one-timer off an Andrew Poturalski feed from behind the net less than a minute in, then rookie Morgan Geekie popped home a similar feed on the doorstep from Haydn Fleury early on in the middle frame to double the lead. The Checkers offense would come through once more thanks to a breakaway conversion from the recently NHL debuted Clark Bishop and that would be all the scoring they needed.

Scott Darling, in the AHL on a conditioning stint as he works back from an injury, manned the crease for Charlotte and stood tall against a Comets' attack that pushed harder and harder as the game went on. The netminder would turn aside 25 of the 26 shots he was faced with - allowing a fluky bounce off an odd-man rush in the final five minutes - and pushed the Checkers to a 3-1 victory in Utica.

Notes

At 6-1-0 the Checkers now boast the best points percentage in the AHL and are one of two teams to reach six wins ... The Checkers are one of four teams that remain perfect on the road ... The Checkers have won five straight road games this season, giving them the longest active streak in the AHL, and dating back to last season have earned a point in each of their last 13 road games ... Tonight was the fifth time in seven games that the Checkers have allowed two or fewer goals ... Tonight was Scott Darling's first game and win in the AHL since 2/21/15 ... Andrew Poturalski is now tied for second in the AHL with eight assists ... Nick Schilkey made his season debut for the Checkers tonight ... Clark Bishop left the game in the second with an injury and did not return ... Cliff Pu, Zack Stortini, Dennis Robertson, Michal Cajkovsky and Alex Nedeljkovic were all healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers continue their road trip with a visit to Binghamton on Friday

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.