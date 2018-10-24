Monsters Upended by Wolves, 6-2

October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 6-2. With the loss, the Monsters dropped to 5-3-0-0 overall this season and with a .625 points percentage, remain alone in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago jumped in front early courtesy of a pair of even-strength goals in the first period from Gage Quinney at :34 and Brooks Macek at 3:34, giving the Wolves a quick 2-0 lead. Cleveland's Vitaly Abramov got the Monsters on the board shortly after with an even-strength, unassisted marker of his own at 4:12 of the opening frame, cutting the Chicago lead to 2-1.

In the middle stanza, Macek picked up his second tally of the day, this time a power-play goal at 5:36 on feeds from Stefan Matteau and former Monster T.J. Tynan, to extend the Chicago lead to 3-1. The Monsters quickly answered, as Eric Robinson delivered a wrap-around goal from behind the net at 6:42 to beat Wolves goaltender Max Lagace, trimming the Chicago lead to 3-2. Moments later, Tynan pushed the Wolves lead back to two once again, delivering an even-strength goal at 8:01, set-up by Brandon Pirri, as the Wolves built a 4-2 advantage entering the second intermission.

Heading into the final frame, the Wolves opened a three-goal lead on the Monsters after Quinney picked up his second tally of the game, an even-strength goal at 2:47 courtesy of Zac Leslie and Macek to give Chicago a 5-2 lead. The Wolves closed the scoring at 16:35 of the period when Quinney picked up his third goal of the game on an assist from Macek, sealing a 6-2 victory for Chicago.

Cleveland goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 21 of 26 pucks faced to fall to 3-3-0 on the season, while Wolves backstop Lagace improved to 3-1-0 by virtue of a 24-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey, are now available! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000 or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.