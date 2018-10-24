Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, October 24

The set-up

For the second time in a week, the Belleville Senators will do battle with the Binghamton Devils.

The two teams met a week ago in Belleville's (3-3-0-0) home opener at CAA Arena and the Sens will once again be looking to get over .500 now after an impressive overtime win over Rochester on Saturday.

Binghamton (3-4-0-0) came to Belleville last week with a 3-1 but have lost three straight since to slip to sixth place in the North Division. Belleville sits fourth.

The Sens are operating at a 25% conversion rate on the power play through six games this year while it's been a struggle for the Devils on the man advantage as they've converted just 8.8% of the time.

Roster notes

Ottawa recalled defenceman Christian Jaros Tuesday morning for the third time this season as Belleville, as is becoming the norm, will be without the Slovak d-man.

Troy Mann will have to figure out his goaltending plans for the week as the Senators play another three in four meaning either Mike McKenna or Filip Gustavsson will get two of the three starts this week.

Previous history

Belleville collected a comfortable 5-2 win over the Devils last saw Nick Paul, Drake Batherson and Rudolfs Balcers all collect three points each. The two teams will battle six times this season.

Who to watch

Sens defenceman Jordan Murray has collected a point in each of his last four games as he's been a key part of Belleville winning three of its past four games. Forward Jack Rodewald also has a point in four straight contests.

Veteran goaltender Cory Schneider is expected to start for Binghamton as he continues his conditioning stint with the club. The 32-year-old played in Belleville last season too for the Devils on a rehab assignment so tonight wouldn't be his first appearance in the city. Schneider has played 370 career NHL games and holds a 161-140-52 record.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets are available.

