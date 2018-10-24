Condors Announce Seats for Soldiers Program
October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announce the Seats for Soldiers program upcoming for Patriotic Night on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The program gives local businesses and individuals the opportunity to purchase tickets for local military and their families to attend the game.
SEATS FOR SOLDIERS PROGRAM
Individuals and businesses can purchase tickets for local military and their families to attend Patriotic Night on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
Four different sponsorship levels ranging from 20 tickets to 125 with possibilities of videoboard recognition, signed team sticks, a game issued jersey, and more
The Condors will wear specialty jerseys commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I which will be auctioned off to benefit local charity
Fans have the opportunity to purchase up to two Condors Patriotic Youth Jerseys for just $5 each
Contact the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825) for more information and to secure a Seats for Soldiers donation
