McCollum, Admirals Halt Rampage

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals goalie Tom McCollum stopped all 19 shots he faced for his 10th career shutout and first as an Admiral, as the team topped the San Antonio Rampage 3-0 on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

The win was the sixth on the season in eight games for the Ads (6-1-1), who were playing their first game in Milwaukee since the home opener on October 13.

Anthony Richard got the scoring going for the Admirals with his fourth of the season just 1:41 into the game. Richard collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and raced into the Rampage zone two-on-one with Mathieu Olivier before firing a wrister over the shoulder of goalie Jordan Binnington.

Yakov Trenin upped the Admirals lead to 2-0 later in the opening period off a rocket of a snap shot that also beat Binnington over his shoulder. Freddy Allard and Justin Kirkland assisted on the play.

After a scoreless second period Mathieu Olivier earned his first pro goal to put the Ads up three at the 5:22 mark of the final stanza. Stationed in front of the net, Olivier pounced on the rebound of a Freddy Allard shot and chipped it into the Rampage net.

