Graovac, Mangiapane Lead Heat to Their Second-Straight Road Win
October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Records
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0-0, 2 points
Overall Record: 2-3-1-0, .417 Points Percentage, 5th in the Pacific Division
Last Week's Results
Oct. 20 - Stockton Heat 2 vs. San Jose 5
Oct. 21 - Stockton Heat 3 at San Jose 2
This Week's Schedule
Friday, October 26 at San Diego (7:00 p.m. faceoff - 6:45 p.m. broadcast begins) - Valley View Casino Center
Saturday, October 27 @ Bakersfield (7:00 p.m. faceoff - 6:45 p.m. broadcast begins) - Rabobank Arena
Recent Transactions
10/20 - Cliff Watson released from his pro tryout
10/17- Kayle Doetzel released from his pro tryout
Team Leaders
Goals: Kerby Rychel with 4
Assists: Tyler Graovac & Andrew Mangiapane with 5
Points: Tyler Graovac with 8
PIMs: Kayle Doetzel with 12
Wins: Jon Gillies & Tyler Parsons with 1
Team Stats
Goals For: Week: 5 | Overall: 20
Goals Against: Week: 7 | Overall: 31
Power Play: 6-29 (20.7%), 14th in AHL
Penalty Kill: 23-30 (76.7%), 23rd in AHL
Records vs. Opponents
Pacific Division
Bakersfield (0-1-0-0)
Colorado (0-0-0-0)
Ontario (1-0-1-0)
San Diego (0-0-0-0)
San Jose (1-2-0-0)
Tucson (0-0-0-0)
TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (2-3-1-0)
Central Division:
Iowa (0-0-0-0)
Manitoba (0-0-0-0)
San Antonio (0-0-0-0)
Texas (0-0-0-0)
TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (0-0-0-0)
Calgary Flames (NHL)
Record Last Week: 2-1-0, 4 points
Record Overall: 5-4-0, 10 points, 3rd in Pacific Division
This Week's Schedule:
Tue. Oct. 23 - Flames at Montreal Canadiens (2-3 L)
Thur. Oct. 25 - Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6:00 p.m. PST)
Sat. Oct. 27 - Flames vs. Washington Capitals (1:00 p.m. PST)
Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)
Record Last Week: 1-0-1, 3 points
Record Overall: 2-0-1, 5 points, 3rd in Mountain Division
This Week's Schedule:
Fri. Oct. 26 - Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers (3:05 p.m. PST)
Sat. Oct. 27 - Mavericks vs. Indy Fuel (3:05 p.m. PST)
News and Notes
Andrew Mangiapane recorded his team-leading second and third multi-point games of the season of Saturday and Sunday
Scored his first goal of the season on Saturday
Has a team-best four-game point streak (2-5-7)
Tyler Graovac recorded his second three-point game of the season, leading the Heat
His 8 points on the season sees him tied-16th in the AHL
Tyler Parsons recorded his first win of the season and second career AHL win on Sunday in San Jose stopping 26 of 28 shots
The SAP Center was the site of Parsons' first AHL win back on February 3, 2018
Kerby Rychel is one of just three players to record hat trick's this season including Chicago's Brooks Macek and Manitoba's Mason Appleton
Stockton has scored power-play goals in each of the last five games, the longest stretch since March 24 through April 12, 2017 when the team scored power-play goals in nine-straight
The Heat have won back-to-back road games and are one road win away from tying an all-time best of three-straight road wins in-a-row
Both Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev made their Heat debuts last weekend
Approaching Milestones
Rasmus Andersson is 1 A from 50 AHL Assists
Marcus Hogstrom is 3 points from 100 pro points (SWE, KHL, AHL, FIN)
Tyler Graovac is 3 points away from 150 pro points (NHL, AHL)
Buddy Robinson is 4 assists from 100 AHL assists
Morgan Klimchuk is 5 points away from 100 AHL points
Morgan Klimchuk is 6 games away from 200 AHL games
Spencer Foo is 6 points from 50 AHL points Brady Austin is 7 assists away from 50 AHL assists
Andrew Mangiapane is 7 points away from 100 AHL points
Anthony Peluso is 8 points away from 50 AHL points
Morgan Klimchuk is 8 goals away from 50 AHL goals
Michael Paliotta is 8 points away from 50 AHL points
Andrew Mangiapane is 8 goals from 50 AHL goals
Rinat Valiev is 9 assists away from 50 AHL assists
Alan Quine is 11 assists away from 100 AHL assists
Jon Gillies is 11 starts from his 100th AHL start
Jon Gillies is 12 wins away from 50 AHL wins
Alan Quine is 14 games away from 300 pro games (NHL + AHL)
Anthony Peluso is 15 games away from 400 pro games (NHL, AHL)
Recently Accomplished Milestones
Andrew Mangiapane recorded his 50th AHL assist on Saturday at home against San Jose
