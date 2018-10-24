Graovac, Mangiapane Lead Heat to Their Second-Straight Road Win

October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Records

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0-0, 2 points

Overall Record: 2-3-1-0, .417 Points Percentage, 5th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results

Oct. 20 - Stockton Heat 2 vs. San Jose 5

Oct. 21 - Stockton Heat 3 at San Jose 2

This Week's Schedule

Friday, October 26 at San Diego (7:00 p.m. faceoff - 6:45 p.m. broadcast begins) - Valley View Casino Center

Watch all the action on AHLTV and be sure to download the new Stockton Heat App and check out the VipR camera as well for a unique and interactive experience! Want a more social experience watching the game? Head over to Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton as the brew pub will be serving up delicious craft beer and pizzas while the Heat take on the AHL on their TV's at 110 N. San Joaquin Street!

Saturday, October 27 @ Bakersfield (7:00 p.m. faceoff - 6:45 p.m. broadcast begins) - Rabobank Arena

Stockton stays on the road, heading up to Bakersfield from San Diego. Catch all the action on AHLTV and be sure to download the new Stockton Heat App and check out the VipR camera as well for a unique and interactive experience! Or, you can head to Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton as the brew pub will be serving up delicious craft beer and pizzas while the Heat take on the Condors on their TV's!

Recent Transactions

10/20 - Cliff Watson released from his pro tryout

10/17- Kayle Doetzel released from his pro tryout

Team Leaders

Goals: Kerby Rychel with 4

Assists: Tyler Graovac & Andrew Mangiapane with 5

Points: Tyler Graovac with 8

PIMs: Kayle Doetzel with 12

Wins: Jon Gillies & Tyler Parsons with 1

Team Stats

Goals For: Week: 5 | Overall: 20

Goals Against: Week: 7 | Overall: 31

Power Play: 6-29 (20.7%), 14th in AHL

Penalty Kill: 23-30 (76.7%), 23rd in AHL

Records vs. Opponents

Pacific Division

Bakersfield (0-1-0-0)

Colorado (0-0-0-0)

Ontario (1-0-1-0)

San Diego (0-0-0-0)

San Jose (1-2-0-0)

Tucson (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (2-3-1-0)

Central Division:

Iowa (0-0-0-0)

Manitoba (0-0-0-0)

San Antonio (0-0-0-0)

Texas (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (0-0-0-0)

Calgary Flames (NHL)

Record Last Week: 2-1-0, 4 points

Record Overall: 5-4-0, 10 points, 3rd in Pacific Division

This Week's Schedule:

Tue. Oct. 23 - Flames at Montreal Canadiens (2-3 L)

Thur. Oct. 25 - Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6:00 p.m. PST)

Sat. Oct. 27 - Flames vs. Washington Capitals (1:00 p.m. PST)

Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)

Record Last Week: 1-0-1, 3 points

Record Overall: 2-0-1, 5 points, 3rd in Mountain Division

This Week's Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 26 - Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers (3:05 p.m. PST)

Sat. Oct. 27 - Mavericks vs. Indy Fuel (3:05 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

Andrew Mangiapane recorded his team-leading second and third multi-point games of the season of Saturday and Sunday

Scored his first goal of the season on Saturday

Has a team-best four-game point streak (2-5-7)

Tyler Graovac recorded his second three-point game of the season, leading the Heat

His 8 points on the season sees him tied-16th in the AHL

Tyler Parsons recorded his first win of the season and second career AHL win on Sunday in San Jose stopping 26 of 28 shots

The SAP Center was the site of Parsons' first AHL win back on February 3, 2018

Kerby Rychel is one of just three players to record hat trick's this season including Chicago's Brooks Macek and Manitoba's Mason Appleton

Stockton has scored power-play goals in each of the last five games, the longest stretch since March 24 through April 12, 2017 when the team scored power-play goals in nine-straight

The Heat have won back-to-back road games and are one road win away from tying an all-time best of three-straight road wins in-a-row

Both Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev made their Heat debuts last weekend

Approaching Milestones

Rasmus Andersson is 1 A from 50 AHL Assists

Marcus Hogstrom is 3 points from 100 pro points (SWE, KHL, AHL, FIN)

Tyler Graovac is 3 points away from 150 pro points (NHL, AHL)

Buddy Robinson is 4 assists from 100 AHL assists

Morgan Klimchuk is 5 points away from 100 AHL points

Morgan Klimchuk is 6 games away from 200 AHL games

Spencer Foo is 6 points from 50 AHL points Brady Austin is 7 assists away from 50 AHL assists

Andrew Mangiapane is 7 points away from 100 AHL points

Anthony Peluso is 8 points away from 50 AHL points

Morgan Klimchuk is 8 goals away from 50 AHL goals

Michael Paliotta is 8 points away from 50 AHL points

Andrew Mangiapane is 8 goals from 50 AHL goals

Rinat Valiev is 9 assists away from 50 AHL assists

Alan Quine is 11 assists away from 100 AHL assists

Jon Gillies is 11 starts from his 100th AHL start

Jon Gillies is 12 wins away from 50 AHL wins

Alan Quine is 14 games away from 300 pro games (NHL + AHL)

Anthony Peluso is 15 games away from 400 pro games (NHL, AHL)

Recently Accomplished Milestones

Andrew Mangiapane recorded his 50th AHL assist on Saturday at home against San Jose

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.