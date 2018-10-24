Ottawa Reassigns Carey to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Paul Carey to the Belleville Senators.

Carey was named to Belleville's opening night roster but has yet to play for the Sens as he was immediately recalled by Ottawa. The 30-year-old has played in five games for Ottawa this season without recording a point.

In 287 career AHL games, Carey has 79 goals and 182 points.

Belleville is back in action tonight as they host the Binghamton Devils. Tickets are available.

