Flyers Loan G Michal Neuvirth to Phantoms on Conditioning Loan

October 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced that they have loaned goaltender Michal Neuvirth to the Phantoms on a conditioning loan.

The 30-year old out of Usti Nad Labem, Czech Republic, Neuvirth is currently in his 12th professional season, and fourth with the Flyers organization. Most recently, the 6'1" netminder is coming off a 2017-18 season where he finished with a 9-7-3 record to go along with a 2.60 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 22 games with Philadelphia.

Selected in the second round (34th overall) during the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, Neuvirth has played a total of 250 NHL contests and has an overall record of 104-89-25 with a 2.67 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

At the AHL level, Neuvirth has appeared in 40 total contests - all of which came while a member of the Hershey Bears - where he has a 25-11-2 record with a 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage. His last start in the AHL came on December 14, 2013 against the Binghamton Senators where he made 33 saves to earn the win.

