Stars Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced their training camp roster for the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

The Stars' 18-man roster includes two returning Utah Jazz Two-Way Players, Jason Preston and Micah Potter, along with the addition of Jazz two-way forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

Returning from last year's Stars team, Taevion Kinsey, Keshawn Justice, and Justin Lewis join first-year Utah Jazz affiliate players Max Abmas, Isaiah Wong. Babacar Sane, Josh Pierre-Louis and Dane Goodwin.

During the 2024 NBA G League Draft, the Stars selected Tae Williams with the 10th overall pick, Jaylan Gainey with the 25th overall pick, Dee Barnes with the 44th overall pick and Jericole Hellems with the 49th overall pick.

Barnes, a Southern Utah University product, was drafted after having participated in the annual Stars local player tryout held October 5 at Salt Lake Community College.

Training Camp kicks off today, Monday Oct. 28th and precedes the Stars first game of the Tip Off Tournament season on Saturday, Nov. 9 in El Segundo, Calif., against the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate).

The full 2024-25 Salt Lake City Stars roster is listed below.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College Acquired

0 Tae Williams F 6-7 205 12/14/00 Cleveland State Draft

1 Josh Pierre-Louis G 6-4 190 5/8/01 UC Santa Barbara Affiliate

2 Isaiah Wong G 6-4 184 1/28/01 Miami Affiliate

3 Max Abmas G 6-0 175 4/2/01 Oral Roberts Affiliate

4 Babacar Sane F 6-7 230 9/19/03 G League Ignite Affiliate

5 Justin Lewis F 6-9 229 4/12/02 Marquette Returning Player

Rights

6 Dee Barnes G 6-4 193 5/16/00 Southern Utah Draft

7 Justin Harmon F 6-7 245 10/22/99 Utah Valley Local Tryout

10 Jason Preston* G 6-4 187 8/10/99 Ohio Two-Way

11 Mileek McMillan F 6-9 225 12/9/98 Western Michigan Local Tryout

12 Jaylan Gainey F 6-10 230 12/12/99 Florida State Draft

21 Keshawn Justice F 6-7 225 10/22/99 Santa Clara Returning Player

Rights

23 Dane Goodwin G 6-6 214 12/28/99 Notre Dame Affiliate

24 Taevion Kinsey G 6-5 190 3/10/00 Marshall Returning Player

Rights

25 Micah Potter* F 6-10 250 4/6/98 Wisconsin Two-Way

34 Oscar Tshiebwe* C 6-9 260 11/27/99 Kentucky Two-Way

36 Kenny Kasaima F 6-8 198 3/5/03 France Intnl. Draft

44 Jericole Hellems F 6-7 205 10/6/99 NC State Draft

* Utah Jazz Two-Way Player

^ Utah Jazz Assignment Player

The Stars' first home game of the season at the Maverik Center will be on Monday, Nov. 18 against the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers affiliate).

