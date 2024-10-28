Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, general manager of basketball operations Adam Barnes and assistant general manager of basketball operations Dillon McGowan today announced the team's training camp roster for the 2024-25 season, the Squadron's fourth in the Magic City.

The roster includes returning players Galen Robinson Jr., Jalen Crutcher, Ike Anigbogu, Izaiah Brockington and two-way center Trey Jemison.

NBA G League training camps begin today and Birmingham tips off the 2024-25 campaign at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Nov. 9 to host the Mexico City Capitanes with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

Birmingham's roster stands at 15 players for the duration of training camp, including two-way players.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Alma Mater

0 Keion Brooks, Jr. F 6-7 212 Washington

1 Galen Robinson Jr. G 6-1 190 Houston

2 Elfrid Payton G 6-4 195 Louisiana

6 Gregory Hammond G 6-6 210 Southern Arkansas

8 Jamal Cain* F 6-7 207 Oakland (Mich.)

9 Nicholas Robinson G 6-6 220 Western Carolina

10 Jalen Crutcher G 6-1 165 Dayton

11 Brandon Boston* G 6-6 188 Kentucky

13 Josh Oduro F 6-9 240 Providence

15 Ike Anigbogu C 6-10 250 UCLA

23 Izaiah Brockington G 6-4 200 Iowa State

32 Anfernee McLemore F 6-7 220 Auburn

35 E.J. Montgomery F 6-10 228 Kentucky

55 Trey Jemison* C 6-11 275 UAB

66 Trhae Mitchell G 6-6 195 South Alabama

*denotes two-way player

