Memphis Hustle Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2024-25 training camp roster, the team announced today.

The Hustle's 2024-25 Training Camp, presented by OrthoSouth, begins on Monday, Oct. 28, and all players and Head Coach T.C. Swirsky will be available following training camp practices and at Media Day on Friday, Nov. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Memphis' complete training camp roster can be seen below.

Player Pos Height Weight DOB Prior to NBA/Country Status

Armando Bacot F/C 6-11 240 3/6/00 North Carolina/USA Affiliate

Admon Gilder G 6-4 200 11/14/95 Gonzaga/USA Available Player Pool

Jay Huff C 7-1 240 8/25/97 Virginia/USA Two-Way

David Johnson G 6-4 205 2/26/01 Louisville/USA Returning Rights

Kamani Johnson F 6-7 215 9/3/98 Arkansas/USA Draft

Xavier Johnson G 6-3 200 10/14/99 Indiana/USA Draft

Yuki Kawamura G 5-8 159 5/2/01 Yokohama B-Corsairs/Japan Two-Way

Chandler Lawson F 6-8 215 10/3/00 Arkansas/USA Local Tryout

Miles Norris F 6-10 220 4/15/00 UC Santa Barbara/USA Returning Rights

Mãozinha Pereira F 6-8 215 8/28/00 Basquete Cearense/Brazil Returning Rights

Javonte Perkins G/F 6-6 205 8/24/98 Saint Louis/USA Local Tryout

A.J. Reeves G 6-6 205 6/4/99 Providence/USA Available Player Pool

Malachi Smith G 6-4 205 12/6/99 Gonzaga/USA Returning Rights

Cam Spencer G 6-3 201 4/6/00 UConn/USA Two-Way

Race Thompson F 6-8 235 6/4/99 Indiana/USA Local Tryout

Lucas Williamson G 6-4 205 1/28/99 Loyola-Chicago/USA Returning Rights

Robert Woodard II F 6-6 235 9/22/99 Mississippi State/USA Returning Rights

Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

