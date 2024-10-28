Memphis Hustle Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2024-25 training camp roster, the team announced today.
The Hustle's 2024-25 Training Camp, presented by OrthoSouth, begins on Monday, Oct. 28, and all players and Head Coach T.C. Swirsky will be available following training camp practices and at Media Day on Friday, Nov. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Memphis' complete training camp roster can be seen below.
Player Pos Height Weight DOB Prior to NBA/Country Status
Armando Bacot F/C 6-11 240 3/6/00 North Carolina/USA Affiliate
Admon Gilder G 6-4 200 11/14/95 Gonzaga/USA Available Player Pool
Jay Huff C 7-1 240 8/25/97 Virginia/USA Two-Way
David Johnson G 6-4 205 2/26/01 Louisville/USA Returning Rights
Kamani Johnson F 6-7 215 9/3/98 Arkansas/USA Draft
Xavier Johnson G 6-3 200 10/14/99 Indiana/USA Draft
Yuki Kawamura G 5-8 159 5/2/01 Yokohama B-Corsairs/Japan Two-Way
Chandler Lawson F 6-8 215 10/3/00 Arkansas/USA Local Tryout
Miles Norris F 6-10 220 4/15/00 UC Santa Barbara/USA Returning Rights
Mãozinha Pereira F 6-8 215 8/28/00 Basquete Cearense/Brazil Returning Rights
Javonte Perkins G/F 6-6 205 8/24/98 Saint Louis/USA Local Tryout
A.J. Reeves G 6-6 205 6/4/99 Providence/USA Available Player Pool
Malachi Smith G 6-4 205 12/6/99 Gonzaga/USA Returning Rights
Cam Spencer G 6-3 201 4/6/00 UConn/USA Two-Way
Race Thompson F 6-8 235 6/4/99 Indiana/USA Local Tryout
Lucas Williamson G 6-4 205 1/28/99 Loyola-Chicago/USA Returning Rights
Robert Woodard II F 6-6 235 9/22/99 Mississippi State/USA Returning Rights
Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.
