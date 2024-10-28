Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized its 2024-25 training camp roster.
The Herd's 18-man training camp roster features three Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way players, Liam Robbins, Ryan Rollins and Stanley Umude; and three Bucks affiliate players, Philip Alston, Henry Ellenson and Jalen Lewis.
In the 2024 NBA G League Draft, the Herd selected Jamal Bieniemy with the 38th overall pick. Bieniemy (6-5, 187) played for UTEP during the 2021-22 season before most recently playing internationally.
The roster also includes four returning players James Akinjo, Yor Anei, Ibou Badji, Stephen Thompson Jr., and two local player tryout invitees Pierre Crockrell II and Quinn Slazinski. Four players joined the roster through trade acquisitions, Terence Davis, Justise Winslow, Ade Murkey, and Xavier Pinson. Additionally, the Herd claimed Bryan Battle from the waiver pool.
The Herd's complete 2024 training camp roster is below.
NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY
James Akinjo G 6-1 190 11/27/00 Baylor
Philip Alston F 6-6 235 08/07/01 Loyola - Chicago
Yor Anei C 6-10 220 12/07/99 DePaul
Ibou Badji C 7-0 240 10/13/02 Senegal
Bryan Battle G 6-5 200 01/14/99 Freed-Hardeman
Jamal Bieniemy G 6-5 187 11/08/99 UTEP
Pierre Crockrell II G 6-0 175 06/21/00 UC Irvine
Terence Davis G 6-4 201 05/16/97 Mississippi
Henry Ellenson F 6-10 240 01/13/97 Marquette
Jalen Lewis F 6-10 223 05/21/05 Overtime Elite
Ade Murkey G 6-5 200 01/29/98 Denver
Xavier Pinson G 6-3 174 06/23/00 New Mexico State
Liam Robbins* C 7-0 250 07/12/99 Vanderbilt
Ryan Rollins* G 6-3 180 07/03/02 Toledo
Quinn Slazinski F 6-8 215 03/05/01 West Virginia
Stephen Thompson G 6-4 185 03/23/97 Oregon State
Stanley Umude* G 6-6 210 04/12/99 Arkansas
Justise Winslow F/G 6-6 222 03/26/96 Duke
*Bucks two-way player
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Select Theme Nights Announced for the Season - Stockton Kings
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Announces Training Camp Roster Ahead of 2024-25 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Announce Training Camp Roster, Dates - Capital City Go-Go
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
- Milwaukee Bucks Convert Liam Robbins to a Two-Way Contract
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Justise Winslow and Darryl Morsell
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Jordan Ford and Deonte Burton