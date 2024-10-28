Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized its 2024-25 training camp roster.

The Herd's 18-man training camp roster features three Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way players, Liam Robbins, Ryan Rollins and Stanley Umude; and three Bucks affiliate players, Philip Alston, Henry Ellenson and Jalen Lewis.

In the 2024 NBA G League Draft, the Herd selected Jamal Bieniemy with the 38th overall pick. Bieniemy (6-5, 187) played for UTEP during the 2021-22 season before most recently playing internationally.

The roster also includes four returning players James Akinjo, Yor Anei, Ibou Badji, Stephen Thompson Jr., and two local player tryout invitees Pierre Crockrell II and Quinn Slazinski. Four players joined the roster through trade acquisitions, Terence Davis, Justise Winslow, Ade Murkey, and Xavier Pinson. Additionally, the Herd claimed Bryan Battle from the waiver pool.

The Herd's complete 2024 training camp roster is below.

NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY

James Akinjo G 6-1 190 11/27/00 Baylor

Philip Alston F 6-6 235 08/07/01 Loyola - Chicago

Yor Anei C 6-10 220 12/07/99 DePaul

Ibou Badji C 7-0 240 10/13/02 Senegal

Bryan Battle G 6-5 200 01/14/99 Freed-Hardeman

Jamal Bieniemy G 6-5 187 11/08/99 UTEP

Pierre Crockrell II G 6-0 175 06/21/00 UC Irvine

Terence Davis G 6-4 201 05/16/97 Mississippi

Henry Ellenson F 6-10 240 01/13/97 Marquette

Jalen Lewis F 6-10 223 05/21/05 Overtime Elite

Ade Murkey G 6-5 200 01/29/98 Denver

Xavier Pinson G 6-3 174 06/23/00 New Mexico State

Liam Robbins* C 7-0 250 07/12/99 Vanderbilt

Ryan Rollins* G 6-3 180 07/03/02 Toledo

Quinn Slazinski F 6-8 215 03/05/01 West Virginia

Stephen Thompson G 6-4 185 03/23/97 Oregon State

Stanley Umude* G 6-6 210 04/12/99 Arkansas

Justise Winslow F/G 6-6 222 03/26/96 Duke

*Bucks two-way player

