Go-Go Announce Training Camp Roster, Dates

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Washington Wizards, announced today its training camp roster and dates for the 2024-25 season.

The team will conduct its annual media day on Wednesday, November 6 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The full roster and training camp schedule can be seen below:

2024 CAPITAL CITY GO-GO TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

No. Player POS HT WT DOB School/Country Status

1 Leaky Black F 6-6 209 06/14/99 North Carolina/USA Affiliate

4 Jared Butler* G 6-3 193 08/25/00 Baylor/USA Two-Way

19 John Butler Jr. C 7-0 190 12/04/02 Florida State/USA Returning Rights

9 Justin Champagnie* G-F 6-6 206 06/29/01 Pittsburgh/USA Two-Way

11 Michael Foster Jr. F 6-8 250 01/16/03 G League Ignite/USA Returning Rights

3 Taylor Funk F 6-8 230 11/06/97 Utah State/USA Returning Rights

2 Mouhamadou Gueye F 6-9 210 07/06/98 Pittsburgh/USA Returning Rights

25 Jayden Hardaway G 6-5 205 07/16/99 Memphis/USA Draft

13 Kira Lewis Jr. G 6-1 170 04/06/01 Alabama/USA Affiliate

8 RJ Nembhard Jr. G 6-4 200 03/22/99 Texas Christian/USA Returning Rights

5 Jaylen Nowell G 6-4 201 07/09/99 Washington/USA Returning Rights

27 DJ Rodman G-F 6-6 225 04/25/01 USC/USA Draft

10 Erik Stevenson G 6-4 205 04/28/99 West Virginia/USA Returning Rights

00 Tristan Vukcevic* F 6-10 220 03/11/03 Partizan Belgrade/Serbia Two-Way

*Washington Wizards two-way player

Head Coach: Cody Toppert Assistant Coaches: Liam Flynn, James Fraschilla, Nick Friedman, Diamon Simpson Player Development/Video Coordinator: Lucas Monroe Head Athletic Trainer: Ashley Green Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Matt Johnson Assistant Athletic Trainer: Palak Ghetiya General Manager: Jonathan Wall Assistant General Manager: Marshall Forney

The training camp schedule can be seen below.

2024 CAPITAL CITY GO-GO MEDIA DAY & TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT TIME LOCATION

Mon: 10/28 Training Camp Day 1 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MedStar Health Performance Center

Tue: 10/29 Off Day --- ---

Wed: 10/30 Training Camp Day 3 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

Thu: 10/31 Training Camp Day 4 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

Fri: 11/1 Training Camp Day 5 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MedStar Health Performance Center

Sat: 11/2 Go-Go at Blue Coats Scrimmage (Closed to Media) --- ---

Sun: 11/3 Off Day --- ---

Mon: 11/4 Training Camp Day 8 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MedStar Health Performance Center

Tue: 11/5 Training Camp Day 9 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

Wed: 11/6 Media Day 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

Thu: 11/7 Training Camp Day 11 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

*All times subject to change

