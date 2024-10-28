Select Theme Nights Announced for the Season

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced select theme nights for the 2024-25 season and that single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at StocktonKings.com/Tickets and the Adventist Health Arena Box Office.

The Stockton Kings will host their Opening Night presented by Kaiser Permanente at Adventist Health Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m. as they face the Salt Lake City Stars. To celebrate the start of a new season, the first 1,000 fans will receive a complimentary Stockton Kings jersey shirt and all fans will get a magnet schedule courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. Halftime will feature a performance by America's Got Talent finalists Christian & Scooby. In addition, fans can enjoy 15% off all purchases at the Team Store, with hats being an extra 15% off.

The Stockton Kings will host various theme nights throughout the season including Heroes Night (11/20), AAPI Night (12/11), Education Appreciation Night (1/22), Dunkson's Marvel Birthday (1/26), Black History Night (1/31), Mental Health Awareness Night (3/4), Hispanic Heritage Night (3/8), Women's Empowerment Night (3/9), and 209 Fan Appreciation Night (3/26). Stockton will also hold Winter Wonderland Night (12/13), Collectibles Night (1/11), Education Day with local students (2/26), and Sneaker Night (3/1). In addition, the team will host the Austin Spurs at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on December 28 at 5 p.m. for the annual Kings Collide game.

