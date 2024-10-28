Skyforce Announces Training Camp Roster Ahead of 2024-25 Season

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its 2024-25 training camp roster. The 18-man roster includes Miami HEAT two-way players Dru Smith, Josh Christopher and Keshad Johnson, though Smith and Johnson will remain with the NBA club for the time being. The roster also includes 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League champions and HEAT training camp invitees Isaiah Stevens, Zyon Pullin and Warren Washington.

Nassir Little and Tony Snell combine for 13 years of NBA experience. Caleb Daniels, Bryson Warren and Malik Williams are returning from the 2023-24 season, while Christian Brown, Paul Mulcahy and Brandon Childress round out draft picks from the 2024 NBA G League Draft on the training camp roster.

Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):

No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired

25 Christian Brown F 6-6 205 7/15/00 Tennessee State Draft

14 Brandon Childress G 6-0 195 8/31/97 Wake Forest Draft

8 Josh Christopher ^ G 6-4 215 12/8/01 Arizona State Two-Way

10 Caleb Daniels G 6-4 210 5/17/99 Villanova Returning

23 Tanner Holden F 6-6 200 4/6/00 Wright State Tryouts

16 Keshad Johnson ^ F 6-7 225 6/23/01 Arizona Two-Way

1 Tre King F 6-7 230 10/1/99 Iowa State Tryouts

5 Nassir Little F 6-6 220 2/11/00 North Carolina Affiliate

15 Makhi Mitchell C 6-10 240 1/31/00 Arkansas Tryouts

3 Paul Mulcahy G 6-7 213 3/30/01 Washington Draft

17 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 206 3/3/01 Florida Affiliate

11 Jabari Rice G 6-4 180 12/28/98 Texas Returning

12 Dru Smith ^ G 6-2 203 12/30/97 Missouri Two-Way

21 Tony Snell F 6-6 213 11/10/91 New Mexico Returning

4 Isaiah Stevens G 6-0 185 11/1/00 Colorado State Affiliate

0 Bryson Warren G 6-3 175 10/14/04 Overtime Elite Returning

22 Warren Washington C 7-0 225 3/3/00 Texas Tech Affiliate

2 Malik Williams C 6-11 250 8/26/98 Louisville Returning

^ - Two-Way Player

