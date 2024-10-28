Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's 2024-25 training camp roster of 17 players. Training camp will begin on Monday, Oct. 28, and run through Wednesday, Nov. 6.

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. WT. BIRTHDATE PRIOR/HOME COUNTRY

51 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3 195 3/26/1994 Villanova/USA

11 Ben Coupet Jr. F 6-7 185 1/28/1998 Southern Illinois-Carbondale/USA

3 Marcus Domask F 6-6 215 6/9/2000 Illinois/USA

0 Javon Freeman-Liberty G 6-3 190 10/20/1999 DePaul/USA

22 Jordan Jackson G 6-3 180 6/25/1997 Texas-Rio Grande Valley/USA

44 Lacey James C 6-9 240 7/12/1996 Northern Illinois/USA

6 DJ Jeffries F 6-7 215 12/28/1999 Mississippi State/USA

32 EJ Liddell* F 6-6 237 12/18/2000 Ohio State/USA

20 Scottie Lindsey G 6-5 210 5/20/1996 Northwestern/USA

13 Zid Powell G 6-4 204 4/16/1999 UTEP/USA

12 Josh Primo G 6-4 190 12/24/2002 Alabama/Canada

21 Adama Sanogo* F/C 6-9 245 2/12/2002 Connecticut/Mali

5 Alex Schumacher G 6-3 185 2/20/2001 Seattle/USA

8 Mike Scott G 6-1 180 8/10/1993 Idaho/USA

00 DJ Steward* G 6-2 162 10/2/2001 Duke/USA

1 Jalen Thomas C 6-10 240 10/2/2000 Butler/USA

42 Jacob Young G 6-2 185 9/21/1997 Oregon/USA

*Player under two-way contract

