Iowa Wolves Announce Coaching/Support Staff Updates

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today the following coaching/support staff updates:

Mike Miller has been hired as Assistant Coach on Wolves Head Coach Ernest Scott's coaching staff. Miller has an extensive coaching background across the NBA, NBA G League and college basketball that spans more than 30 seasons. He was an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards from 2021-24 and assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Miller was the New York Knicks Interim Head Coach for the 2019-20 season after being the head coach of the Westchester Knicks of the G League from 2015-19. Miller joins returning assistant coaches, Mike DiBenedetto and Kelly McCarty, on Scott's coaching staff.

Josh Felton has been promoted to the team's Video Coordinator after serving as a Basketball Operations Associate for the Wolves the past two seasons. Felton is a graduate of Baylor University and prior to Iowa worked one season in basketball operations for the Westchester Knicks.

Beau Coberley has been promoted to Basketball Operations Assistant/Travel Coordinator. Coberley from Nevada, Iowa was a Basketball Operations Associate for Iowa last season. He graduated from Iowa State where he was a member of the football team for four seasons.

Des Moines native Ben Sheridan has been hired as Basketball Operations Associate. Sheridan joins Iowa after graduating from the University of Iowa where he worked for the men's basketball team for three seasons, including his final season as a Graduate Manager.

Des Moines native Ashley Padget has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer after serving as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for Iowa the past three seasons. Padget is a graduate of Simpson College.

Abi Sasore has been hired as the new Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Wolves. Sasore comes from St. Thomas University where he was the athletic trainer for the men's basketball program.

Ryan Joerger is set for this third season as Iowa's Athletic Performance Coach.

Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. Single game tickets are on sale.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.