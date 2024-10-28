Raptors 905 Finalizes Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Monday its roster for training camp. First year head coach Drew Jones' 16-player roster is led by two-way players DJ Carton, Ulrich Chomche, and Jamison Battle. Forwards Kevin Obanor and Myles Burns are also featured as 905 returnees.

Dylan Disu, Kennedy Chandler, and Quincy Guerrier join the 905 as new affiliate players. Evan Gilyard will make his first appearance with the franchise after his rights were acquired in a trade with the Windy City Bulls in the offseason.

Raptors 905 selected Tylor Perry with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 G League draft and traded for Charles Pride from the Austin Spurs in a draft day trade. Vance Jackson was selected following the draft from the available player pool. Devonte Bandoo and Chris Vogt join Raptors 905 following successful open tryouts.

Raptors 905 open training camp Monday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in preparation for the 2024-25 season. For the fourth consecutive season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. Raptors 905 will tip off its 10th season in the G League on Nov. 9, 2024, in Wilmington, Del.

