San Diego Clippers Announce Training Camp Roster for 2024-25 NBA G League Season
October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
The San Diego Clippers have announced their training camp roster for the 2024-25 NBA G League Season. The Clippers' will tip-of their inaugural season in San Diego on November 8 against Rip City Remix.
Led by Head Coach Paul Hewitt, San Diego's training camp roster includes: Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones and Jordan Miller (two-way players); Nate Darling, Elijah Harkless, Tosan Evbuomwan, Yauhen Massalski Keyshawn Bryant, and Braxton Key (returning rights players); Ray J Dennis (affiliate player); Jordan Lathon and Drew Cisse (local tryout); Shakur Daniel (available pool player); Garrett Denbow and Emmanuel Bandoumel (drafted players).
San Diego's training camp roster can be found below.
PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
Emmanuel Bandoumel G 6'4" 187 5/13/1998 Nebraska / Canada
Keyshawn Bryant F 6'6" 190 9/30/1999 USF/USA
Drew Cisse C 6'11" 230 1/1/2000 Western Illinois / USA
Shakur Daniel G 6'6" 185 6/9/1999 Tarleton State University / USA
Nate Darling G 6'5" 200 8/30/1998 Delaware / USA
Garrett Denbow G 6'6" 210 8/5/2000 Anderson University / USA
RayJ Dennis G 6'2" 170 3/30/2001 Baylor / USA
Tosan Evbuomwan F 6'7" 217 2/16/2001 Princeton / England
Trentyn Flowers* C 6'9" 185 3/8/2005 Adelaide / USA
Elijah Harkless G 6'3" 195 2/3/2000 UNLV / USA
Kai Jones* C 6'11" 218 1/19/2001 Texas /Bahamas
Braxton Key F 6'8" 225 2/14/1997 Virginia / USA
Jordan Lathon G 6'4" 195 2/25/2000 Morehead / USA
Yauhen Massalski F 6'9" 240 3/25/1999 San Francisco / Belarus
Jordan Miller* F 6'5" 194 1/23/200 Miami / USA
* Two-Way Player
