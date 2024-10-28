Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Training Camp Roster

NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have announced their 2024-25 NBA G League Training Camp Roster. Head Coach DeSagana Diop returns for his third season to lead the 18-man group after an active offseason of roster moves.

The roster is highlighted by New York Knicks Two-Way's Jacob Toppin, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Last season draft picks Abdullah Ahmed (International) and Jamal Bey (Annual) return, along with Kaiden Rice, Michael Harden Jr., and Sean Miller-Moore who all contributed to the team last season.

The Westchester Knicks selected Matt Ryan with the first overall pick in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft and followed by selecting Landry Shamet with the second overall pick in back-to-back moves. T.J Warren, Chuma Okeke, Moses Brown, and Boo Buie join the Westchester Knicks as affiliate players.

Donovan Williams, Damion Baugh, and Alex O'Connell all come to the team following trades made for their returning rights. Khadim Sy joins the team following a successful tryout.

35 Abdullah Ahmed C 6'10 220 Nov. 3, 2003 Egypt Returning Rights

2 Damion Baugh G 6'4 194 Aug. 3, 2000 TCU/USA Returning Rights

5 Jamal Bey G/F 6'6 210 Sep. 5, 1999 Washington/USA Returning Rights

34 Moses Brown C 7'2 258 Oct. 13, 1999 UCLA/USA Affiliate

0 Boo Buie G 6'2 180 Dec. 7, 1999 NorthWestern/USA Affiliate

3 Michael Harden Jr. G 6'1 180 Apr. 28, 1998 Loyola (NO)/USA Returning Rights

55 Ariel Hukporti C 6'11 246 Apr. 12, 2002 Germany Two-Way (NYK)

9 Kevin McCullar Jr. G/F 6'6 210 Mar. 15, 2001 Kansas/USA Two-Way (NYK)

17 Sean Miller-Moore G 6'4 210 Oct. 15, 1998 Grand Canyon/Canada Returning Rights

14 Alex O'Connell G 6'6 185 Jun. 2, 1999 Creighton/USA Returning Rights

7 Chuma Okeke F 6'7 229 Aug. 18, 1998 Auburn/USA Affiliate

11 Kaiden Rice F 6'7 215 Jun. 9, 1999 Georgetown/USA Returning Rights

37 Matt Ryan F 6'6 215 Apr. 17, 1997 Chattanoga/USA Draft

44 Landry Shamet G 6'4 190 Mar. 13, 1997 Wichita State/ USA Draft

31 Khadim Sy C 6'10 240 Apr. 10, 1997 Wake Forest/USA Local Tryout

00 Jacob Toppin F 6'8 200 May 8, 2000 Kentucky/USA Two-Way (NYK)

1 T.J. Warren F 6'8 220 Sep. 5, 1993 North Carolina State/USA Affiliate

8 Donovan Williams F 6'6 190 Sep. 6, 2001 UNLV/ USA Returning Rights

The Westchester Knicks open their training camp Monday, Oct. 28 and will run until Wednesday, Nov. 6.

