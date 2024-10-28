Gold Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have finalized their 2024-25 training camp roster. Notably, the roster will feature the team's two-way players, PJ Hall, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones

Player Pos Ht Wt College Status

Andrew Funk G 6-5 200 Penn State Affiliate

Ben Stanley F 6-7 235 Old Dominion Camp Invite

Charles Bediako C 7-0 225 Alabama Trade

Deante Johnson F 6-9 210 Cleveland State Camp Invite

DreShawn Allen G 6-1 170 Western Illinois Camp Invite

Gabe McGlothan F 6-7 235 GCU Affiliate

Ithiel Horton G 6-5 200 Texas Camp Invite

Jahmir Young G 6-1 185 Maryland Affiliate

Jalen Johnson F 6-6 195 Mercer Camp Invite

Jaylin Williams F 6-8 245 Auburn Affiliate

Joey Baker F 6-7 206 Michigan Returning

Kenny Nwuba C 6-10 255 UCLA Camp Invite

PJ Hall* C 6-10 238 Clemson Two-Way

Spencer Jones* F 6-7 225 Stanford Two-Way

Tevian Jones G 6-7 197 Southern Utah Trade

Trey Alexander* G 6-4 190 Creighton Two-Way

Will Kondrat F 6-7 205 D'Youville Camp Invite

Will Richardson G 6-5 180 Oregon Affiliate

*Indicates Two-Way Player

