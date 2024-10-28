Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have announced the team's training camp roster as they prepare for the 2024-25 NBA G League season. Training camp begins Monday, October 28 and will run through Thursday, November 7.

The training camp roster includes Golden State Warriors' two-way players Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. The rest of the training camp roster can be found below.

The 2024-25 Santa Cruz Warriors will open the season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on November 8 against the Valley Suns, at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

