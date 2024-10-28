Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
October 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have announced the team's training camp roster as they prepare for the 2024-25 NBA G League season. Training camp begins Monday, October 28 and will run through Thursday, November 7.
The training camp roster includes Golden State Warriors' two-way players Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. The rest of the training camp roster can be found below.
The 2024-25 Santa Cruz Warriors will open the season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on November 8 against the Valley Suns, at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
