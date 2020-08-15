Spitters Sweep

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed a dominant offensive performance in an 11-2 rout of the Great Lakes Resorters in front another sellout crowd Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Three separate Traverse City hitters enjoyed multi-RBI games, spearheaded by Los Gatos California high school standout and recent Stanford University commit, Tommy Troy, who went 3-for-6 with a triple and four RBIs in the Pit Spitters 22nd win this summer.

The Spitters got on the board early, plating three runs in the first inning - highlighted by a Trey Yunger two-RBI single - to take the early 3-0 advantage. Great Lakes loaded the bases in the fourth frame but were unable to capitalize as Travis Janes went down swinging to keep the score at 3-0. Four walks and a pair of throwing errors allowed four runs to cross the plate for the Spitters in the fifth before a sacrifice ground out off the bat of Chris Faust scored Chris Monroe in the sixth to extend the Traverse City lead to 8-0. After squandering another bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh inning, Great Lakes designated hitter, Roman Kuntz, pounded a two-RBI double to left field in the top-half of the eighth, slimming the Spitters lead 8-2. Traverse City added another three insurance tallies in the bottom-half as Tommy Troy laced a bases-clearing triple to make it a 11-2 ballgame. The Resorters loaded the bases for the third time in the top of the ninth inning with just one out before Traverse City closer, Sam Schmitt, sent down back-to-back Great Lakes hitters via the ground out to tight rope out of trouble and send the Pit Spitters on to the three-game sweep.

Pit Spitters relief arm and Davenport University product, Joseph Drury (1-0), tossed two shutout innings in his first win in Pit Spitter red. Resorters starter, James Rogers (1-3), lasted only 2.1 frames while allowing three unearned runs before being ejected for arguing a call - our first ejection this summer - in his third loss on the campaign. The Spitters improve to 22-4 on the year while the Resorters fall to 4-22. Mental errors continue to plague Great Lakes as they left a total of 13 runners on base while committing five errors - marking the fourth time this season they've surrendered five-or-more errors in a single game.

