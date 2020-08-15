Spiders Start New Win Streak with 7-2 Victory over Rivets

August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





LOVES PARK, IL - The Dock Spiders (29-14) took game one of the two-game set over the Rivets (14-24) 7-2 on Saturday night to win their 16th game in the last 18.

Caleb Durbin (Washington University in St. Louis) started the game with a line-drive single to left and came around to score after stealing second and scoring on a Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) ground ball that got through third and into left. AJ Miller (University of Oregon) brought Novitske home on a single to center that put the Dock Spiders up 2-0.

Rockford made it a one-run game after scoring one in their hitting half of the first inning that made it 2-1. Two innings later they plated another that brought the game to a 2-2 tie.

Fond du Lac kicked it into high gear the next inning and took the lead for good following an RBI-single from Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) that put Fondy up 3-2.

The Dock Spiders put up four runs in three of the last four innings that extended the lead and provided insurance for the bullpen, who also pitched a strong outing in the late stages of the game.

Novitske brought home one in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to left field to make it a two-run lead. In the seventh, Bryan Javier (Campbellsville University) and Tanner Smith (University of Oregon) came home to score to take advantage of three errors in the field on Rockford. In the eighth, Dock Spiders newcomer Max Montgomery (Saint Xavier University) recorded his first RBI with the team on a sacrifice fly that gave Fondy their seventh run of the game to go up five in a 7-2 lead.

Ryan Loutos (Washingon University in St. Louis) pitched six innings and struck out five while allowing only two runs to record his third win of the season and stay perfect with a 3-0 record. Ryan Duffy (University of Minnesota) went two innings and allowed only one hit in his appearance out of the bullpen, and Theo Denlinger (Bradley University) came in for the ninth and closed out the game for a Dock Spiders dub.

The Dock Spiders will wrap up their short two-game trip with the Rivets and try for the sweep on Sunday afternoon with a 3:05 first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.