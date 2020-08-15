Explosive Sixth Inning Leads MoonDogs to Comeback Win

August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Willmar, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (16-20) went into Willmar (19-19) on Friday night and defeated the Stingers 9-7 with many new names in the lineup.

One of the MoonDogs who made their presence known early wasÂ Ethan MocchiÂ who delivered an infield-single in the opening inning to scoreÂ Drew Stahl, giving Mankato a 1-0 lead.

Willmar would get that run back quickly on an RBI double byÂ Jayson NewmanÂ to tie the game at one after the first frame.

The score remained tied until the fourth inning when the Stingers struck for three, courtesy of two home runs. The first one was a two-run homer byÂ Jake MeyerÂ andÂ Griffin CheneyÂ would follow that with a solo blast to make it 4-1 after four.

The MoonDogs would then come through with one of their best innings of the season in the sixth when they struck for eight runs. It started withÂ Ethan MocchiÂ plating home another run with an RBI single to make it 4-2. The next batterÂ Blake SchumacherÂ would follow that with a run-producing single of his own to make it a one-run game. The line would continue to move asÂ Tommy BeresÂ shot a double down the line to even the score at four.Â Mitchell MassinoÂ the ensuing batter would then give Mankato the lead 5-4 with his first hit to score Beres from third.

The Dogs weren't done just yet. With the bases loaded,Â Adam LaRockÂ dropped a double down the right-field line to score two, increasing the lead to 7-4. The next batter,Â Jack WaletichÂ would continue the inning by matching LaRock's two-run double with one of his own to make it 9-4, capping off the eight-run inning where the MoonDogs collected six hits with 12 batters coming to the plate.

A.J. WoodÂ then relieved starter Deylen MileyÂ in the bottom of the sixthÂ where he pitched the next three innings allowing just one run.Â Andre GranilloÂ came in the game to finish it off in the ninth and he struck out the tying runÂ Jake MeyerÂ to slam the door on the Stingers' rally, securing the 9-7 victory.

Deylen MileyÂ earned the victory for Mankato, improving to 2-3 on the season. He struck out a season-best eight batters over five innings in his final start of the season.

Mankato will go for their second consecutive sweep of Willmar today when they host the Stingers at Franklin Rogers Park with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

