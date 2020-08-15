Rafters Snap Six-Game Win Streak in Narrow Loss to La Crosse

August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (30-11) came close on Saturday night to their seventh straight win stranding the winning run on base in a 6-5 loss at home to the La Crosse Loggers (21-22). Wisconsin Rapids pitching, averaging eleven strikeouts per game, struck out fourteen Loggers and allowed just one earned run.

Cam Brown got the start for the Rafters, pitching two innings with four strikeouts. Jack Gonzales impressed with 4.2 innings of hitless baseball, allowing just one earned run with three strikeouts. After a scoreless two outs of relief from Hunter Waldis, Brayden Bonner was perfect over 1.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 0.51. Brown was given the loss, allowing three unearned runs.

Both Andy Garriola and Christian Sepulveda were 2-4 in the Rafters lineup, leading the way in hits. Jason DiCochea, Garriola, Kyle Teel, and Sepulveda batted in runs for Wisconsin Rapids, who nearly completed a three-run comeback in the ninth inning. Andy Garriola and Christian Sepulveda walked against Erik Demchuk, bringing up first baseman Ryan Walstad. Walstad grounded a 3-2 pitch in between first and second, fielded well by the Loggers' Kobe Kato at second to secure a win.

The Rafters and Loggers wrap up their regular-season series on Sunday night in La Crosse. First pitch is 6:35pm and coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

