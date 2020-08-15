Rafters Look to Close out Homestand Versus La Crosse

August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (30-10) are on fire once again. Winners of their last six and nine of the last ten, the Rafters face off against the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday night for the first of two to wrap up the season series.

Wisconsin Rapids has played extremely well in front of the Witter Field crowds. At home, the Rafters are a Northwoods League-best 19-2, and are undefeated at home against the Loggers in five meetings.

The Rafters have used the home record to lead the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod wire-to-wire in 2020. The Rafters have just six games remaining and lead the Pod by three games over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Rafters already have locked up the Wisconsin-Illinois West Division and will host the La Crosse Loggers in the divisional round of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod playoffs.

The La Crosse Loggers and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters start a two-game series Saturday night in a playoff preview at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Loggers and the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.