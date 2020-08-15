MoonDogs Complete Home-And-Home Sweep of Stingers in Saturday Slugfest at the Frank

Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs and Willmar Stingers slugged it out at Franklin Rogers Park, Saturday night. The host MoonDogs won the battle, 6-5, amidst five lead changes in the early going.

Between the third and fifth innings was where all the scoring occurred, the MoonDogs and Stingers took turns scoring 11 runs. The lead changed five different times as Mankato prevailed to win, 6-5.

Willmar'sÂ Brennan McKenzieÂ put the Stingers on the board first with a solo home run to left in the third. The Stingers held the 1-0 advantage until the bottom half of the inning.

The MoonDogs tied the game in the bottom half of the third whenÂ Adam LaRockÂ grounded out to short deep enough to tie the game at one. In the next at bat,Â Michael CurialleÂ singled to scoreÂ Mikey Gottschalk. The score was 2-1 through three at Franklin Rogers Park.

MoonDogs recent newcomers, Tommy Beres and Mikey Gottschalk, each had a big night, Saturday, for a combined 5-8 with two puns scored, an RBI and a walk. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The MoonDogs and Stingers traded a run a side in the fourth. After Willmar scored to tie the game at two in the top half of the fourth, Mankato responded with a run of their own in the bottom half.Â Tommy BeresÂ kept his hot bat going and roped a single to score, former Willmar Stinger in 2018,Â Jack Waletich, who had fun being a menace to his old squad, Saturday. It was a 3-2 game after the fourth with the home team, MoonDogs holding the one-run lead.

The fifth inning followed the same trend but with a trio of runs going to each side. After the Stingers scored three times to take a 5-3 lead, The MoonDogs went on to score three of their own and reclaimed the lead, 6-5. An infield single fromÂ Drew StahlÂ brought the MoonDogs within one, 5-4. Waletich supplied the go-ahead hit, a base knock just over the head of Willmar's jumping shortstop. Then, MoonDogs catcher, Beres kept clutch hitting coming with another RBI single. Mankato had a 6-5 lead through five at The Frank.

Drew Stahl and Michael Curialle rejoice amidst the MoonDogs fifth-inning surge at Franklin Rogers Park, Saturday. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

Ultimately, the MoonDogs would hold on for their 17th win of the season. Mankato and Willmar each had 10 hits on the night. The Stingers lost in the errors department with the game's only miscue defensively.

Christian Johnson (1-1)Â made his first appearance as the MoonDogs' starting arm, Saturday. The everyday reliever from Gustavus Adolphus College, pitched five innings en route to his first win. Johnson allowed eight hits for five runs. He walked two while striking out six. In relief,Â Nolan PenderÂ made his final appearance of the 2020 campaign and pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball. The Bellarmine University right hander struck out a pair while working into the ninth inning.Â Andre GranilloÂ came in from the pen to get the final two outs of the game for his second save of the summer with a pair of strikeouts.

Willmar's losing pitcher wasÂ Trevor Divinski (0-2)Â after he went 4.2 innings and allowed six runs. While walking one and striking out five others, Divinski was hit off nine times, Saturday.

For tonight's box score clickÂ HERE.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs (16-20) are headed to Joe Faber Field to take on the St. Cloud Rox (23-12) tomorrow at 4:05 p.m.

