Loggers Rally for 5-3 Win to Sweep Booyah

August 15, 2020





ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Ben Snapp hit a go-ahead, two-run double to deep center field in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie and help propel the La Crosse Loggers to a 5-3 win over the Green Bay Booyah on Friday evening at Capital Credit Union Park. The Loggers improve to 20-22 while the Booyah fall to 16-24.

The Booyah got in the board first with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning off Loggers starter Travis Weston (Boise State), but Weston settled down after that to strike out ten over six innings pitched. Jack Mizgalski (UW-La Crosse) earned the win in relief with a pair of scoreless innings, with Al Pesto (Southeastern) earning the save with a clean ninth.

La Crosse scored on an RBI double in the seventh inning by Joel Vaske (Kirkwood CC) and on a fielder's choice by Kobe Kato (Arizona) in the eighth inning, with Vaske and Luke Seidel (UW-Milwaukee) then coming around to score in the ninth inning on Snapp's base hit. Snapp, Vaske and Kato each collected two hits for the Loggers, while Andrew Meggs (Creighton) had a hit and two walks and Christian DiCochea (Washington) reached base three times. Braiden Ward (Washington) also stole two bases to raise his NWL-leading total to 26.

The Loggers will hit the road for one game in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday at 6:35 pm at Witter Field, before returning to the Lumberyard for a 5:05 pm first pitch against the Rafters on Sunday.

