Kingfish Win Extra Inning Affair 4-3

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (13-8) beat the K-Town Bobbers (8-13) 4-3 on Saturday night at Simmons Field to come within one win of taking the 2020 Kenosha Series championship.

The game was shortened to seven innings after a rain delay and ended in the extra 8th inning frame.

The Kingfish jumped on the Bobbers with three runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. McKay Barney (BYU) scored on a wild pitch for Kenosha's first run and Joe Vyskocil (UW-Milwaukee) put the Kingfish up 3-0 on a two RBI double to right field.

K-Town tied the game 3-3 with three runs in the 4th inning. With two outs, Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) broke up a perfect game bid by Kingfish starter Brock Weirather (Grinnell College) with a base hit. CJ Breen (Niagara University) followed with a single and Jared Weber (Florida A&M) cleared the bases with a two RBI triple. Weber scored the tying run on an error by Kingfish second baseman Evan Albrecht (Purdue).

In the 8th inning, Drew Dyer (Carthage College) hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Carson Holin (UMSL) for the winning run and the walk-off victory.

Bryant Bagshaw (Dominican University) got the win for the Kingfish pitching a clean frame in the 8th inning with a strikeout.

Kyle Jablonski (MSOE) took the loss for K-Town pitching the final 0.1 innings in the 8th allowing one run on one hit.

Weirather struck out seven Bobbers in 6.0 innings pitched while giving up three runs, two earned, on five hits.

Austin Sachen (Washington University-St. Louis) started for the Bobbers, but was unable to pitch past the 1st inning. Sachen finished the night with 1.0 innings pitched allowing three runs on two hits and four walks while recording three strikeouts.

The fifth leg of the 2020 Kenosha Series concludes on Sunday at Simmons Field with the Kingfish hosting the Bobbers at 1:05 PM CT.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

