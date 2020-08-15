Green Bay Heads to Wausau for Two Game Series

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah head to Athletic Park for the final two times this season as they begin a two-game series against the Woodchucks.

The Booyah come into Saturday night's game after dropping four straight home games against Wisconsin Rapids and La Crosse. Green Bay had a 3-1 lead last night going into the seventh inning prior to the Loggers come back, which helped propel La Crosse to a 5-3 victory. Green Bay now sits at 16-24 on the year, and 2-8 over their last 10 games played.

Despite the losing streak, Green Bay still holds the final playoff spot in the East division as they have a half game lead over Rockford for second. In the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Rapids have locked up home field advantage for the opening round of the playoffs, with La Crosse headed to Witter Field for the opener. The battle between Rockford and Green Bay for second will determine who heads to Fond du Lac for the first game in the East.

Tonight, Green Bay sends Jack Mahoney to the mound, making his eighth start of the year. Mahoney holds a 1-3 overall record on the season, with an ERA just south of four. The 23 strikeouts for the left hander is tied with Eric Torres for third on the team. Mahoney is yet to face the Woodchucks in his two seasons pitching for the Booyah. First pitch is set for 6:05pm, as Green Bay attempts to stop their losing streak at six.

