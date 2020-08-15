Mankato Pushes Past Willmar to Open Series

August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





(Willmar, M.N.)- While the Stingers controlled much of the game Friday night, they ultimately were did in by a big Mankato sixth inning to drop game one of the series by a score of 9-7.

In a game that was delayed half an hour due to wet field conditions, that didn't stop either team from getting hot early. Mankato scored in the top of the first, but Willmar matched their run with a Jayson Newman RBI double to tie the game early.

The fireworks for Willmar took place in the fourth as Jake Meyer blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run bomb, to center and Griffin Cheney cracked a solo homer to mark his second straight game with a long ball.

Willmar took their 4-1 lead to the sixth, but that's when things really fell apart for the Stingers. Mankato scored eight runs in the sixth inning against three pitchers. The MoonDogs had 12 batters come to the plate in the inning, notching six hits to give them a 9-4 lead after six.

The Stingers added a run in the eighth on a Cesar Lopez knock, but it was the ninth inning that saw Willmar's best chance for a comeback. Kyle Manzardo hit a solo home run to center on the first pitch of the inning and Jayson Newman followed it up with a double. Hunter Ranweiler would then drive him in with a sac fly, but, the Stinger comeback fell short as Jake Meyer struck out to end the game.

Seth Miller, the Stinger starter, went five innings of work, allowing five runs and taking the loss. Jayson Newman finished 4-5 from the plate with three doubles. Friday's game marks the second straight night that Willmar hit three home runs in a game.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night in Mankato with first pitch a go for 6:35.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game

The MinnWest Technology Campus is a business community located in the heart of Minnesota lakes country. We are currently home to 31 companies who create a rich network of talent and expertise in the areas of agribusiness, bioscience and technology. Among them are national and global leaders in their industries.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.