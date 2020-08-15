Larks Say Goodbye to Five with Win

The Larks defeated the Flickertails 6-1 on Saturday night to improve to 25-12 on the 2020 season.

The Larks received a great start from Yassir Kahook on the mound. In his final game, Kahook went seven innings while allowing no runs. Kahook's fastball was on point, hitting 90mph on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

It was not just Kahook who left an impact in his final game, Jaxon Rosencranz ended his season on a high note. Rosencranz blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game to put the game out of reach. The home run was the third for Rosencranz on the season - tying him for the lead in the Bismarck pod.Â

The Larks also said goodbye to two more players, Tyler Traphagen wrapped up his season going 1-3 at the plate, while the lefty reliever Sam Hanson tossed two innings in his final game. Hanson came in to cover the final six outs of the game, tossing two innings while striking out three batters in the process.

All four Larks playing in their final game of the 2020 season, ended on a high note.

All three teams have an off-day on Sunday. Play in Bismarck resumes on Monday for a 7:05 first pitch between the Bull Moose and Flickertails.

