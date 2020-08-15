Green Bay Takes Game One from Wisconsin

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah snapped their six-game losing streak on Saturday night as they downed the Wisconsin Woodchucks 7-6.

Starter Jack Mahoney went six and a third on the evening, striking out three Woodchuck batters and giving up six runs, but only three were earned. Out of the bullpen, Connor Spear earned his first win of the year after going two and two-thirds, striking out three, and not allowing a single run to cross home. Spear still has not allowed a run during the 2020 year.

In the ninth inning, Green Bay trailed 6-5 as they stepped in for their final at-bats. After a leadoff single from Nick Kreutzer, Trent Bauer reached on a single with one down. With runners at first and second, and one away, Colin Kleffman flared a ball into right field, and the Woodchucks Freddy Rojas Jr. threw the ball away trying to get Bauer at third, allowing the tying and go ahead run to score. Kleffman finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Stephen Hrustich also had a home run, his third of the season.

Green Bay heads back to Athletic Park tomorrow to face the Woodchucks for the final time this season. So far, the Booyah are 3-0 against the Woodchucks in Wausau, and have now captured the season series with the win tonight. Green Bay will try to improve to 6-2 against Wisconsin tomorrow, as they send Northwestern right hander Jack Sauser to the bump. First pitch is set for 1:05pm.

