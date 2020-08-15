Chucks Give up Late Lead, Fall to Booyah
August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks lost to the Green Bay Booyah on Saturday night, 7-6. The Chucks led 6-5 after eight innings, but were unable to hold the lead.
Freddy Rojas produced the first Woodchuck runs, hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning. The play scored Santiago Garavito and Alejandro Macario. Wisconsin scored twice more in the sixth inning. Santiago Garavito had an RBI groundout, which scored Adrian Mella. Jeissy De La Cruz also scored on an error. Two more runs scored in the seventh inning. Nick Romano's two-run double scored Macario and Freddy Rojas.
Calvin Bush got the start for the Chucks. He lasted six innings and struck out four. He was given a no-decision. Dathon McGrath, JD Shultz, and Nathan Mirochnick also pitched for Wisconsin. Shultz was given the loss.
Top Performers
Nick Romano was 3-5 with two RBIs.
Freddy Rojas was 2-4 with two RBIs.
Next Up
The Chucks are back at home tomorrow with another game against Green Bay. First pitch is set for 1:05. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
