Win Streak Ends at Six as Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks

FOND DU LAC, WI - In just their second loss in the month of August, the Dock Spiders (28-14) dropped Friday night's game against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (13-28) that ended their six-game win streak.

The Dock Spiders got off to a great start in the game, putting up three runs in the first to jump out to an early lead. Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) brought home the first run of the game with a single to right. Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) added the next two with his base hit to right that gave Fondy a 3-0 lead.

The Woodchucks, who managed only six runs on five hits two nights ago in their home loss to the Dock Spiders, turned things around quickly, scoring four between the second and third innings to take the lead, 4-3.

The Chucks would not surrender that lead and continued to add one run in the fifth and seventh inning that put them up 6-3.

Fondy added just one more run in the bottom of the seventh, an RBI single from Anderson to draw within two, but couldn't gain momentum and fell 6-4. The loss is just the second one in the month of August, and second in the last 17 games.

The Dock Spiders will travel to Rockford for a two-game set against the Rivets, their last games against the division rival this season. First pitch of game one will be tonight at 6:05, while Sunday's start time is 3:05 pm.

