Former Waterloo Buck Dakota Bacus Debuts with the Nationals

August 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - Former Waterloo Buck Dakota Bacus, made his Major League debut for the Washington Nationals on Friday, August 14, 2020. Bacus is the 243rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Bacus, who played collegiately at Indiana State, played for the Waterloo Bucks in 2011. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB draft.

During the 2011 season with the Bucks, Bacus appeared in 11 games and was 2-1 with a 4.39 ERA. He struck out 19 batters in 26.2 innings.

Bacus spent eight seasons in the minor leagues appearing in 225 games. He compiled a 42-25 record with a 3.53 ERA. Bacus had 505 strikeouts in 609.2 innings pitched with a 1.293 WHIP. He also saved 28 games.

Bacus was placed in the Nationals 60-man player pool for the 2020 season and had his contract purchased on August 14. In his Major League debut against the Orioles, Bacus entered the game in relief in the eighth inning. He faced six batters over 2.0 innings and struck out one.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.