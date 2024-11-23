Spezia Tallies Points in 8th Consecutive Game in Loss to Orlando

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Orlando Solar Bears on November 23 at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo. The final score was 4-2.

How it Happened:

Orlando got the scoring started with a goal at 6:44 of the first by Spencer Kersten. Toledo trailed heading into the second although outshooting them 12-8.

In the second period, Tyler Spezia scored a short-handed goal at 5:52 to tie the game at one-goal apiece. This makes it 8 consecutive games where Spezia has tallied at least one point.

Orlando took the lead yet again after a turnover in the Walleye defensive zone with a goal by Brayden Low. Toledo went into the next period yet again trailing by 1 although outshooting Orlando 15-4 in the second period.

Orlando tallied another at 5:00 in the 3rd period to extend their lead to 3-1.

At 13:42, Carson Bantle put the Fish within one after a deflection off a shot from Jalen Smereck.

However, the Solar Bears responded soon after to restore their 2-goal lead with a goal at 14:37.

Toledo was unable to score for the remainder of the period and fell to the Orlando Solar Bears with a final score of 4-2.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. ORL - B. Low (2G)

2. ORL - A. Bardaro (1G, 1A)

3. ORL - K. Bent (2A)

What's Next:

Toledo will finish out the 3-game home stand tomorrow night against Orlando for the series finale. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.