Spezia Tallies Points in 8th Consecutive Game in Loss to Orlando
November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Orlando Solar Bears on November 23 at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo. The final score was 4-2.
How it Happened:
Orlando got the scoring started with a goal at 6:44 of the first by Spencer Kersten. Toledo trailed heading into the second although outshooting them 12-8.
In the second period, Tyler Spezia scored a short-handed goal at 5:52 to tie the game at one-goal apiece. This makes it 8 consecutive games where Spezia has tallied at least one point.
Orlando took the lead yet again after a turnover in the Walleye defensive zone with a goal by Brayden Low. Toledo went into the next period yet again trailing by 1 although outshooting Orlando 15-4 in the second period.
Orlando tallied another at 5:00 in the 3rd period to extend their lead to 3-1.
At 13:42, Carson Bantle put the Fish within one after a deflection off a shot from Jalen Smereck.
However, the Solar Bears responded soon after to restore their 2-goal lead with a goal at 14:37.
Toledo was unable to score for the remainder of the period and fell to the Orlando Solar Bears with a final score of 4-2.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. ORL - B. Low (2G)
2. ORL - A. Bardaro (1G, 1A)
3. ORL - K. Bent (2A)
What's Next:
Toledo will finish out the 3-game home stand tomorrow night against Orlando for the series finale. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 23, 2024
- Ollas Backstops Bison to 4-1 Win - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Get Goal from Blachman in 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Strong Third Period Push Gives Swamp Rabbits Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Get Final Say in Wild 6-4 Win at Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Spezia Tallies Points in 8th Consecutive Game in Loss to Orlando - Toledo Walleye
- Big Second and Another Shutout by Johnson Seals Series Sweep - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Dethrone Royals for Fourth Time - Maine Mariners
- Railers' Comeback Falls Short in 5-2 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Bounce Back With 5-2 Win Over Thunder On Home Ice - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Drop Series Finale Against Everblades Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- A Road Win for Our Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Comeback Falls Short in 5-2 Loss to South Carolina - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 23 - ECHL
- Wiebe Recalled, Mikhailov Signed - Tulsa Oilers
- Blake Murray Nets Overtime Game Winner, Gladiators Take Down Icemen 3-2 on Home Ice - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: November 23, 2024 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day - Games #12 and #13 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Worcester Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Make History Again, Win 6-5 in Overtime - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kansas City Mavericks' Rally Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Tahoe Knight Monsters, 6-5 - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Spezia Tallies Points in 8th Consecutive Game in Loss to Orlando
- Bliss Scores Two Back-To-Back in Win Against Orlando
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 18, 2024
- Strong Walleye Offense Leads Toledo to Sweep in Norfolk
- Third Period Rally Leads the Walleye to Win in Norfolk