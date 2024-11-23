Comeback Falls Short in 5-2 Loss to South Carolina

CHARLESTON - Josh Filmon and Ryan Wheeler scored to start a third-period comeback, but it fell short in a 5-2 loss for the Adirondack Thunder to the host South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night in front of 5,664 at North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina took a 1-0 lead after the Thunder killed off an early penalty. Kyler Kupka fired in a one timer from the left circle as James Marooney was exiting the penalty box. The goal was Kupka's seventh of the year with assists from Tyler Weiss and Connor Moore just 2:43 into the game.

The Stingrays added to the lead later in the first period as Erik Middendorf tipped in a shot from the point at 15:56 of the opening frame for a 2-0 lead. Assists were credited to Blake Thompson and Connor Moore and Adirondack trailed by two after one period.

In the second period, Micah Miller made it 3-0 at the 1:20 mark, and Tyler Weiss gave the Stingrays a 4-0 lead at 13:23 of the second and the Thunder trailed by four after 40 minutes of play.

Adirondack mounted a comeback in the third period as Josh Filmon fired a shot top shelf over the shoulder of goaltender Mitchell Gibson at 3:34 of the third. The goal was Filmon's second of the season with assists from Kevin O'Neil and Dylan Wendt and the Thunder trailed 4-1.

Ryan Wheeler pulled Adirondack within two goals as Patrick Polino set up Wheeler with a pass from below the goal line and he beat Mitchell Gibson for his fourth of the year and the deficit was down to two. Assists on the goal were given to Jackson van de Leest and Patrick Polino at 11:58 of the third.

South Carolina added an empty-net goal late in the third for the 5-2 victory.

Adirondack will finish the road trip tomorrow in South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

