Idaho Defeats Rush, 4-1, on Star Wars Night

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner on game night(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Idaho Steelheads returned the favor of a sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

Joni Jurmo scored Rapid City's only goal on a shot from the point midway through the first period.

Idaho's Nick Canade broke the ice in the first five minutes. After Jurmo's goal tied the game at 1-1, the Steelheads scored three unanswered goals and played a sound game defensively to earn the win.

Ty Pelton-Byce added two more goals for Idaho, while C.J. Walker scored the eventual game winner.

The game featured two fights in front of a paid crowd of 4,026. Maurizio Colella and Aaron Hyman both registered their first fights as members of the Rush.

Connor Murphy made 24 saves on 28 shots in the loss. Bryan Thomson stopped 31 of 32 and earned the win.

The Rush's homestand continues with a three-game series against the Allen Americans, which begins next Wednesday, November 27th at The Monument Ice Arena.

Next game: Wednesday, November 27 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on November 27, 29, and 30 in a three-game Thanksgiving series! Saturday, November 30th is Knights on Ice. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.