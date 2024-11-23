A Road Win for Our Lions

November 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Lions took on the Railers in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday night at the DCU Center. The last time the teams faced off against one another - a week ago, November 17 - the Lions defeated the Railers 3-1 at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions made their presence felt right from the opening face-off, ultimately notching four goals in the first period. Nicolas Guay opened the scoring at the 1:29 mark, and a few minutes later it was Tommy Cormier with his second goal of the season. Anthony Beauchamp then scored back-to-back goals to increase Trois-Rivières' lead to 4-0. The Railers were able to finally find the back of the Lions' net near the end of the period and the teams headed into the first intermission with the Lions leading 4-1.

The second period saw the Lions' offence sputter somewhat, resulting in Trois-Rivières being shutout in the period. Meanwhile, the Railers continued their comeback attempt, scoring the only goal of the period to reduce the Lions' lead to 4-2.

The Railers desperately tried to narrow the gap in the third period but came up short, unable to score any further. The Lions showed no mercy, scoring an empty netter after Worcester goaltender Michaël Bullion left his net for a sixth attacker. Make it two-in-a-row for the Lions against the Railers with a 5-2 victory.

